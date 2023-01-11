North Carolina General Assembly begins 2023 sessions

Lawmakers will decide on expanding medicaid, legalizing medical marijuana and online sports gambling among other issues.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina lawmakers began their new session at noon on Wednesday in Raleigh.

Many of the same issues from last year will be 'back up' for debate including expanding Medicaid, legalizing medical marijuana, redistricting and sports gambling.

New abortion restrictions will also likely be on the table after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade last summer.

The GOP regained a supermajority in the senate and came one vote shy of that in the house. For the first time in four years, anti-abortion Republicans have a legitimate shot at overriding a veto from Governor Roy Cooper, an abortion rights-supporting Democrat.