Here's what happened during the marches in Raleigh and Durham Wednesday night

Protestors lying facedown on East Main Street in silence for 9 minutes in memory of #GeorgeFloyd @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/J5Uvxi1f5U — Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) June 4, 2020

Just in: @raleighpolice Chief Cassandra deck-brown speaking to the marchers who are still left. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/QKFZJX5FdC — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) June 4, 2020

They chant “Stop Killing Us!” pic.twitter.com/Hqh3qFsCHL — Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) June 3, 2020

HAPPENING NOW: A Raeford ministry is holding a march from the Hoke County Courthouse to the @HokeCoSheriff office. They’re singing along to hymns, praying for peace and justice in the country. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/087qdmY1U0 — Michael Lozano (@MLozanoABC11) June 3, 2020

Chapel Hill protest organizers say they want to...

- Defund the police

- Become aware of and support Black communities

- Hold local law enforcement accountable

- Vote #chapelhillnc #georgefloyd #abc11 pic.twitter.com/l2SpqYu45i — DeJuan Hoggard (@DeJuanABC11) June 3, 2020

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- For the third night in a row, peaceful demonstrations took place across central North Carolina.Marchers took to the streets in Chapel Hill, Raleigh and Durham.The protests across the country came after a Minneapolis police officer held his knee on the back of George Floyd's neck for nearly 10 minutes after an arrest. Floyd later died.Around 10 p.m.,by peaceful demonstrators at the S. Mangum St. The road was reopened as short time laterJust before that, tensions briefly rose in Durham as a driver disrupted demonstrators who were lying face down on East Main Street in silence for 9 minutes in memory of George Floyd.After a somewhat heated debate between protesters,to allow protesters to march in downtown Raleigh until 9:45 p.m.Deck-Brown, in a conversation with ABC11's Josh Chapin and demonstrators, said she let the protests continue for Wednesday night only as an "act of good will."in plain clothes, carrying a sign, and for a citizen accountability board for the Raleigh Police Department., friends of George Floyd's family asked others to pray for them as they marched from the Hoke County Courthouse to the Sheriff's Department.and answered their questions about police accountability."We've been wanting to be a part of the protests," Hawkins said. "We've been wanting to speak out against the actions. We've been wanting to say we hold each other accountable. Now we have the opportunity to express that."Fayetteville police officers knelt in solidarity with demonstrators on Murchison Road during Monday's protest. around 2 p.m. at Franklin Street near McCorkle Place.