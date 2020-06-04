Society

Here's what happened during the marches in Raleigh and Durham Wednesday night

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- For the third night in a row, peaceful demonstrations took place across central North Carolina.

Marchers took to the streets in Chapel Hill, Raleigh and Durham.

The protests across the country came after a Minneapolis police officer held his knee on the back of George Floyd's neck for nearly 10 minutes after an arrest. Floyd later died.

Raleigh curfew: What does it mean and who is exempt?

Here were some of the major moments:

Around 10 p.m., the Durham Freeway was shut down by peaceful demonstrators at the S. Mangum St. The road was reopened as short time later

Just before that, tensions briefly rose in Durham as a driver disrupted demonstrators who were lying face down on East Main Street in silence for 9 minutes in memory of George Floyd.

TIMELINE: Protests in Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill on Wednesday



After a somewhat heated debate between protesters, Raleigh Police Department Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown made the temporary exception to allow protesters to march in downtown Raleigh until 9:45 p.m.

Deck-Brown, in a conversation with ABC11's Josh Chapin and demonstrators, said she let the protests continue for Wednesday night only as an "act of good will."

WATCH: RPD Chief Deck-Brown explains why she allowed protests to continue past curfew
Deck-Brown said she hopes that protesters will respect the curfew on Thursday after their conversation.



Marchers asked Deck-Brown to march with them in plain clothes, carrying a sign, and for a citizen accountability board for the Raleigh Police Department.



Durham protesters sang "We Are Soldiers in the Army"
During a protest in Raeford, friends of George Floyd's family asked others to pray for them as they marched from the Hoke County Courthouse to the Sheriff's Department.



Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins marched with demonstrators and answered their questions about police accountability.

"We've been wanting to be a part of the protests," Hawkins said. "We've been wanting to speak out against the actions. We've been wanting to say we hold each other accountable. Now we have the opportunity to express that."

Fayetteville police officers knelt in solidarity with demonstrators on Murchison Road during Monday's protest.

The story behind Fayetteville officers and protesters kneeling in solidarity during demonstrations

Demonstrators in Chapel Hill started marching around 2 p.m. at Franklin Street near McCorkle Place.



Protesters march in Chapel Hill, say they want the police department defunded. DeJuan Hoggard reports.

