NC receives $165 million from Department of Justice to reduce violent crime

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Each year different agencies across the United States apply to get federal grants to help reduce violent crime.

The grants include three specific areas of violent crime reduction: opioid and substance abuse reduction, school safety, and other victim services.

This year the federal government gave out $5.2 billion in grants. North Carolina received $165 million.

Some of that money will go toward hiring new Durham police officers, law enforcement training and money for The State Bureau of Investigation's program that works to prevent school violence.

"There's never an end battle, there's never a final victory, so what we have to do is support the men and women in law enforcement and all criminal justice components...provide funding to combat those who take advantage," said Phil Keith, Director of the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services.

This year, North Carolina was the only state to receive money to help fight school violence.
