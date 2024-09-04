Report: NC roads and bridges need funding to make necessary improvements

Inflation is impacting purchasing power to start and complete transportation projects in the state.

Inflation is impacting purchasing power to start and complete transportation projects in the state.

Inflation is impacting purchasing power to start and complete transportation projects in the state.

Inflation is impacting purchasing power to start and complete transportation projects in the state.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new report shows there needs to be a financial investment at the state and federal level toward North Carolina roads to make necessary improvements.

The problem is the costs associated with the upgrades.

The report also reveals how inflation is impacting purchasing power to start and complete transportation projects in the state.

Data was compiled by a national transportation non-profit out of Washington D.C. that looks at North Carolina roads, bridges, and highways to determine the condition and needs.

More details from the report will be released during a news conference with state leaders today.

The details come after another record-breaking summer travel season comes to an end with millions of North Carolinians hitting the road over these last three months of summer.