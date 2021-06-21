Politics

Here's what's in the North Carolina Senate budget proposal

EMBED <>More Videos

Here's what's in the North Carolina Senate budget proposal

RALEIGH -- North Carolina Senate Republicans have unveiled a two-year state budget proposal that sticks to earlier spending limits even with recent news of a massive revenue windfall.

The Senate will vote on the spending plan this week.

The measure sticks to spending caps agreed to with House counterparts. Those numbers were set before economists announced the state would take in $6.5 billion more than expected. The bill puts much of that extra money in a savings reserve and an infrastructure construction fund, and makes deeper tax cuts than Republicans originally pitched.

State employee and teacher raises fall short of what Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper proposes.

Here are some highlights from the proposal:
  • $4.3 billion would go to the state capitol and infrastructure fund over the next two years
  • Most state employees including teachers will receive a 3 percent raise over 2 years. Federal funds would be used to provide bonuses to state employees. Employees making under $75,000 would get a $1,500 bonus. Those making more than $75,000 would get a $1,000 bonus.
  • The K-12 education budget would include money for each school district in the state to have one psychologist
  • HBCUs are set to receive an additional $500 million
  • $10 million would be used to test rape kits to address the rape kit backlog
  • $40 million in federal funding would go to food banks
  • $12.8 million of federal funding would go to the State Fair to make up for lost revenue due to the pandemic
  • $5.7 million would be for state aquariums
  • $1.9 million would go to the state zoo
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsncrepublicansbudgettaxessenateroy cooper
Copyright © 2021 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.
TOP STORIES
Old JCPenney store in North Hills undergoing a transformation
WEATHER: Hot, humid day with feels-like temps up to 103
Surviving combat to die at home: Soldier picking out his coffin at 35
Teen girl attacked by bear while sleeping in hammock
Want a good deal? You might have to book travel early this summer
Waitress attacked after confronting group who didn't pay $70 bill: Police
Tornado touches down in Chicago suburb, destroying homes, trees
Show More
Claudette pulls away from North Carolina coast
High court sides with former athletes in dispute with NCAA
3 firefighters hurt while battling Chatham County fire
Amazon Prime Day sees Walmart, Target offering their own deals
LATEST: US COVID deaths dip below 300 a day
More TOP STORIES News