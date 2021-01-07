NC Snow: Friday in central North Carolina could start and end with some type of winter weather

A system currently in Texas will make its way across the country and arrive in our area Friday.
For the latest weather updates sent straight to your phone, download the ABC11 app
Cold air will be in place as the system arrives, but right now it doesn't appear to be quite cold enough to cause a major winter weather event. The temperature will be just warm enough in the Triangle, and parts east, to ward off significant snow accumulation. However, we could see a few flakes flying early Friday morning and sometime Friday late afternoon/evening.
Accuweather: Snowfall is coming for southeastern US
As of Thursday morning, no counties in the ABC11 viewing area are under a Winter Storm Watch or Warning, unlike several counties in the western piedmont and foothills region.
"It could start off as a few snowflakes, but it's going to be a cold, wet rain through most of the day," ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said Thursday. "It ends as a wintry mix tomorrow (Friday) night, especially for the Triangle, north and west. In those areas, you could see a slushy accumulation of snow."
A low-pressure system will be to our south, which is typically when we get our biggest snow events. However, the freezing line right now appears to be just north and west of the Triangle.
That means most of the area will be in line to receive a cold rain. Areas farther north and west could get a wintry mix of snow, ice, and rain with areas in Virginia seeing the bulk of the accumulation.
The timing all depends on the temperature in your neighborhood. It looks like many areas could wake up to a wintry mix Friday morning, see a transition to a cold rain throughout the day, and then see some more winter precipitation Friday night.
There is still some time for the forecast to be fine tuned. ABC11's First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor all the changes and bring you updates as soon as they are available.
Already this season we have seen snow flurries. Many people reported seeing light snow flurries Christmas morning, but no significant accumulation has happened.
A lack of snow in December and early January is not unusual for our area. Despite having seen an unusually snowy December in 2018, the heaviest snow does not typically fall in North Carolina until later in January or February.
2020 winter weather outlook