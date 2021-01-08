Weather

NC Snow: Rain could end as snow on Friday north of I-85

By and
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Snow and wintry mix could fall in central North Carolina at the end of the week.

A system currently in Texas will make its way across the country and arrive in our area Friday.

A Winter Weather Advisory for Friday and Friday night is in effect from the Triangle to the north and west. On Wednesday afternoon, the advisory was issued for Alamance, Chatham, Durham, Franklin, Granville, Lee, Montgomery, Moore, Orange, Person, Stanly, Vance, Wake and Warren counties.



Rain will spread northward into the region late Thursday night and Friday morning. It could begin as some snow in the Triangle but quickly change to rain for much of the day. Along and north of I-85, we could see mostly snow or a rain/snow mix through the day.

RELATED: Snow day changes: Wake County Schools alters plans in remote learning world

Accuweather: Snowfall is coming for southeastern US
EMBED More News Videos

How much and when exactly? Accuweather's Bernie Rayno breaks it down.



Temperatures will stay above freezing with highs in the 34 to 40 degrees range.

As the storm moves away, rain could change to snow into the Triangle on Friday evening in the 8 p.m. to midnight time frame. This is when there could be a slushy accumulation mainly on grassy surfaces. It still looks like a coating to perhaps an inch in some of these areas.



There could be some slick spots Friday evening if the snow can come down hard enough, and then again Saturday morning with patchy black ice. This isn't likely, however.

"It could start off as a few snowflakes, but it's going to be a cold, wet rain through most of the day," ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said Thursday. "It ends as a wintry mix tomorrow (Friday) night, especially for the Triangle, north and west. In those areas, you could see a slushy accumulation of snow."



A low-pressure system will be to our south, which is typically when we get our biggest snow events. However, the freezing line right now appears to be just north and west of the Triangle.

That means most of the area will be in line to receive cold rain. Areas farther north and west could get a wintry mix of snow, ice, and rain with areas in Virginia seeing the bulk of the accumulation.

The timing all depends on the temperature in your neighborhood. It looks like many areas could wake up to a wintry mix Friday morning, see a transition to a cold rain throughout the day, and then see some more winter precipitation Friday night.

There is still some time for the forecast to be fine-tuned. ABC11's First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor all the changes and bring you updates as soon as they are available.

Already this season we have seen snow flurries. Many people reported seeing light snow flurries Christmas morning, but no significant accumulation has happened.

A lack of snow in December and early January is not unusual for our area. Despite having seen an unusually snowy December in 2018, the heaviest snow does not typically fall in North Carolina until later in January or February.

2020 winter weather outlook
EMBED More News Videos

ABC11 meteorologists Chris Hohmann and Don Schwenneker break down the latest winter outlook from NOAA and explain what it means for North Carolina.

