NC weather forecast: Ice, sleet, freezing rain more likely Sunday than snow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The system threatening to bring winter weather to central North Carolina this weekend continues to slow down.As of Thursday morning the system remained off the Oregon coast. It is expected to move ashore sometime Thursday.As it moves ashore, it will make forecasting its impacts in North Carolina more reliable. Keep a close eye on the forecast from your First Alert Weather Team over the next 24-48 hours for the most accurate and up-to-date details about what this storm will bring to your neighborhood.Right now, the system looks like it will bring more of a wintry mix than snow.Sleet, freezing rain and ice combined with strong winds are shaping up to be the biggest threats--which means slick roads and falling trees could be the main dangers you need to watch out for.High temperatures Saturday will be in the upper 30s, but they will dip to around freezing Saturday night into Sunday morning.The low pressure system that will bring moisture into the ABC11 viewing area is expected to arrive around daybreak Sunday.A wintry mix with sleet and freezing rain will likely begin in the Sandhills and move its way north and east across central North Carolina.By midday and early afternoon, all of central North Carolina will be seeing some sort of precipitation. With areas north and west more likely to be seeing snow, a wintry mix likely in and around the Triangle and mostly rain in areas more to the south and east.Warmer air will push in Sunday evening, causing much of the snow and wintry mix to transition into rain.Specifics of this forecast could change significantly in the next 24-48 hours. Keep checking back for updates, but in the meantime go ahead and start making a plan for how you're going to prepare for this event.