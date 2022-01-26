Snow possible this weekend but major impacts not expected

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=11509798" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The potential for yet another weekend of wintry weather has RDU Airport officials scrambling to ensure there are enough deicing supplies to keep the ramps and runways safe for air travel.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- For a third weekend in a row, central North Carolina is in line to get some snow.January 2022 is bringing the snow to North Carolina. While it's not unusually for us to see a snow storm every now and again, this month has been exceptionally active.The first snow came January 3. It started as rain before transitioning into snow and ice, but since this storm came just 48 hours after temperatures were near 80 degrees, the snow could not significantly accumulate or cause travel problems.The same fortunate was not in the cards with the second winter storm, which started January 16. Snow and ice started falling that Sunday afternoon, causing hundreds of car crashes and flight delays in the area, as well as significant power outages in Moore County.Then just last week, we saw a couple inches of fluffy snow. The January 21st snowfall was unlike many we get in the area, because extremely cold air caused us to get pure snow instead of the usual wintry mix. That fluffy snow was less treacherous for travel conditions, and it resulted in very few area power outages.Our next chance for snow comes Friday night into Saturday morning.Temperatures that night will drop into the upper 20s, making it possible for the rain that's moving into the area to transition into snow and ice.At this time, this system is not a widespread snow event like our last two. There's a less than 50 percent chance you will see snow in your neighborhood.But this could change. As always, it all depends on the air temperature and exactly where the low pressure sets up.Right now the storm system appears to be one that will cause bigger issues farther north. Areas near the North Carolina-Virginia border have a higher likelihood to see winter weather. And even farther north, the Northeastern United States could see some significant snow fall.Your First Alert Weather Team will continue to track the system and alert you to any changes in the forecast.