Snow day changes: Wake County Schools alters plans in remote learning world

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- In the remote learning world, school districts across the country have started making plans for the future of snow days.
Some have decided to cancel them altogether.
"If we did have a snow day, meaning kids couldn't physically go to school, we still have remote learning in place," Mayor Bill de Blasio said in December.
The Wake County Public Schools System sent a letter to parents this week saying that during the 2020-2021 school year, an asynchronous learning day will be used when the weather prevents the district from having classes.
That means that "schools will take into consideration that winter weather and snow days are a time-honored celebration in our community and assign work accordingly."
"While there will be requirements for work, families should expect to also have time to celebrate their own traditions," the letter said.
It said that no make-up days will be required.
Families can still expect to receive an email and text message when the school day is modified due to inclement weather.
