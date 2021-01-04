Snow mixed with rain could fall in central North Carolina on Friday

At the least, Friday is setting up to be a messy day with the highest potential for wintry weather north and west of the Triangle. We're First Alerting you to the possibility of seeing some snow mixed in with some rain.
A storm system will be hitting the West Coast today with heavy rain and snow. That system is going to trek across the country and arrive in North Carolina on Friday. The latest models have been trending toward a cold rain with areas north and west of the Triangle getting some wintry mix.
This is possible because of the track of the low-pressure center and a cold high pressure to our north. If the cold air is in place and the strength of the low pressure to our south holds, then some snowflakes are possible.
This is a classic setup for us to get wintry precipitation, however, this system hasn't made it onshore yet, so we don't have weather balloon data on this storm. Over the next two days, higher resolution models will have the chance to ingest the latest observations and we can fine-tune the forecast.
Already this season we have seen snow flurries. Many people reported seeing light snow flurries Christmas morning, but no significant accumulation has yet happened.
A lack of snow in December and early January is not unusual for our area. Despite having seen an unusually snowy December in 2018, the heaviest snow does not typically fall in North Carolina until later in January or February.
2020 winter weather outlook
As always the forecast is fluid and many things can change as we're several days away. Stay tuned!