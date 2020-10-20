UNC, NC State look to regroup in Top 25 matchup

North Carolina and North Carolina State meet Saturday in an old rivalry with both teams looking to regroup in different ways.The Tar Heels strolled into Tallahassee with a No. 5 national ranking and an unbeaten record to face a downtrodden but proud Florida State program. They leftafter the Seminoles dominated the first half and a rally fell short.UNC coach Mack Brown said Monday he knew his Tar Heels weren't a Top 5 team."I didn't think we handled it well," Brown said. "I thought we were a little comfortable at Florida State instead of confident and we got hit right in the mouth."If the Tar Heels thought the Seminoles would be an easy mark, they got a wakeup call early as Florida State raced out to a 31-7 halftime lead and then held on."Defensively, until we can put more pressure on the passer, until we can get, force more turnovers, and tackle better, we're not going to be very good," Brown said.Brown has reason for concern: The Tar Heels have allowed 501 yards rushing and 6.0 yard per carry in their last two games.The Wolfpack will look to capitalize on that troubling UNC trend Saturday, especially with the absence of starting quarterback Devin Leary, who suffered a broken leg inagainst Duke.Bailey Hockman, who started the first two games of the year for the Wolfpack finished the game against Duke and will be under center against the Tar Heels."It's taking advantage of an opportunity," Doeren said of Hockman. "Did some good things, did some things that he could do better."Against the Blue Devils, Hockman completed 4-of-7 passes and threw a touchdown to Thayer Thomas but also made a couple of questionable throws into coverage."He needs to trust the protection when it's there, give his receivers time to get open," Doeren said. "Things break down, he needs to use his feet."Leary had surgery Sunday after breaking the fibula bone in his left leg. He is expected to miss four to eight weeks.The loss by the Tar Heels and the loss of the starting quarterback for the Wolfpack puts a bit of a damper on a rare meeting where both teams are ranked in the Top 25.UNC (3-1) tumbled from No. 5 to No. 14 in the polls, while NC State (4-1) made its Top 25 debut this season at No. 23.Though Saturday will mark the 110th meeting between the two rivals, it will be only the third time the two teams have met when both were ranked in the top 25.In 1993 the Wolfpack was ranked 19th while the Heels were 18th and in 1979, N.C. State was ranked 15th and UNC 19th. The Tar Heels won both those encounters, 35-14 and 35-21, respectively.However, the last time NC State played a ranked UNC team in Chapel Hill, in 2008, the Wolfpack won 41-0.Doeren is 4-3 alltime against UNC, with three of those wins coming at Kenan Stadium. Brown is 6-7 alltime against the Wolfpack, 6-5 as UNC coach after last year's 41-10 win in Raleigh.Brown lost twice to NC State as head coach of Appalachian State in 1983 and at Texas in 1999.Inexplicably, the road team has won six of the last seven meetings.Kickoff is set for noon Saturday at Kenan Stadium and will be televised on ESPN.