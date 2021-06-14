sports

NC State knocks off No. 1 seed Arkansas 3-2, advances to College World Series

NC State is headed to the College World Series for the first time since 2013, overcoming all the odds to win two straight elimination games in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The Wolfpack beat the top seeded Razorbacks in a third and decisive game 3-2.

The Pack head to Omaha for the third time in school history. A remarkable turnaround for a team that started 1-8.



Head coach Elliott Avent said he couldn't be more proud of this team. "They're tough and they're smart and I'm just so excited for them to get to take this trip to Omaha."

Shortstop Jose Torres belted his third homer of the series in the top of the 9th to put NC State ahead for good.



Closer Evan Justice came on to close it out getting three ground balls to close out the 9th - and it's dog pile time as the Pack Nine celebrate. The Wolfpack will face Stanford in Omaha.



