NC State opens season with 72-59 win against The Citadel

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 2:02AM
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Like last year, developing chemistry will be a challenge with so many new faces on NC State's basketball roster, but the Wolfpack showed more than enough to handle The Citadel on Monday night in the season opener for both teams.

Relying on a mix of the familiar -- DJ Burns and Casey Morsell -- and the new -- Mohamed Diarra and Michael O'Connell among them, State beat the Bulldogs 72-59.

Burns had 16 points and Diarra added 10 points and 14 rebounds.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

