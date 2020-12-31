NC State Wolfpack

N.C. State overcomes lull, beats Boston College 79-76

Boston College's Jay Heath shoots during the first half against NC State in Raleigh on Wednesday. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer)

RALEIGH -- Shakeel Moore scored four of his 12 points in the final 26 seconds to help North Carolina State pull ahead of Boston College for a 79-76 win on Wednesday night.

Moore's pull-up jumper from the top of the key with 26.9 seconds left gave the Wolfpack (6-1, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) the lead for good at 77-76. Devon Daniels stole it from Boston College's Wynston Tabbs with 14 seconds left and, as the Eagles (2-6, 0-2) elected to press but not to foul, N.C. State pushed it ahead for Moore's dunk with a second left.

D.J. Funderburk had 21 points and Jericole Hellems scored 20 for N.C. State. Daniels added 12 points for the Wolfpack, who opened the game with a 15-4 run and led by as many as 15 in the first half.

Jay Heath added 10 of his 17 points and Steffon Mitchell had 10 of his 12 points in the second half for Boston College. Tabbs had 11 of his 18 points in the final 5:34, powering a 10-3 run that gave Boston College a 73-69 lead with 4:08 remaining and nailing a 3-pointer with 1:30 left that put the Eagles back ahead at 76-75.

N.C. State beat No. 17 North Carolina 79-76 in its ACC opener on Dec. 22. Since 1991, the Wolfpack were 2-12 in the game following a win over the Tar Heels coming into Wednesday night's game.

Makai Ashton-Langford finished with 11 points for the Eagles.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsraleighcollege basketballnc state wolfpacknc statebasketball
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
NC STATE WOLFPACK
College football bowl game schedule for 2020-21: Dates, times, locations, games
Daniels, N.C. State beat 17th-ranked Tar Heels 79-76
NC State football to take on Kentucky at TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
College football Power Rankings for championship week
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Here's how vaccines will be rolled out in NC
NC mother fears month extension of eviction moratorium isn't enough
52 NC children get inflammatory syndrome after COVID-19 infection
Nash deputies seek for vehicles of interest in suspicious death case
Drinks-to-go executive order gets mixed reviews from N.C. bar owners
Deadliest US serial killer Samuel Little dies at age 80
LATEST: National Guard receives first shipment of vaccine
Show More
Cooper extends evictions moratorium for struggling renters
Raleigh Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown to retire in April
Wake firefighters, EMS feel 'very fortunate' after getting vaccine
Family of murdered Durham mom plans vigil
Group offers to help businesses reopen safely
More TOP STORIES News