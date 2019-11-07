RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The woman accused of carjacking an NC State student at gunpoint led police on a high-speed chase before being arrested Wednesday night.
Jnaja Porter, 20, was arrested on charges of fleeing arrest, possessing a stolen vehicle and child abuse.
Investigators said it all started with a carjacking at Wolf Village Apartments off Gorman Street on Tuesday night. Porter reportedly used a gun to steal a 2008 red Jeep Liberty from an NC State student.
On Wednesday night, investigators said they located the stolen Jeep and tried to get the driver of the vehicle to pull over.
The driver refused to pull over and instead led Raleigh police officers on a high-speed chase.
According to court documents, Porter was driving the Jeep with two 3-year-olds and a 1-year-old inside. While trying to get away from officers, she reached speeds over 100 miles per hour and ran multiple stop lights.
Porter was eventually stopped and arrested near the intersection of Six Forks Road and Millbrook Road.
Porter faces child abuse charges related to the chase because of the children in the car. NCSU Public Safety plans to also charge Porter with crimes related to the carjacking that happened Tuesday night.
Woman accused of carjacking NC State student at gunpoint arrested after high-speed chase
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News