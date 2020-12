Astronaut Christina Koch to speak at NC State virtual graduation Friday

EMBED >More News Videos Sunday marks one year since Christina Koch made history by taking part in the first all-female spacewalk alongside Jessica Meir.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina State University's December graduation will have an out of this world guest.Alumna Christina Koch, a NASA astronaut who participated in the first all-woman space walk and set the record for the longest single space flight by a woman, is scheduled as the commencement speaker.Koch is a three-time graduate of NC State. She graduated in 2001 with a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering and earned a Bachelor of Science in physics and a Master of Science in electrical engineering in 2002.This year she was named to Time's 100 Most Influential People list At Friday's commencement, she will receive another honor : an honorary degree from NCSU.The university's first-ever virtual commencement ceremony begins Friday at 6 p.m. While December graduations are usually for smaller number of students, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this one will honor students who graduated in spring, summer, and fall 2020 semesters.You can watch the commencement at this link.