Science

Astronaut Christina Koch to speak at NC State virtual graduation Friday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina State University's December graduation will have an out of this world guest.

Alumna Christina Koch, a NASA astronaut who participated in the first all-woman space walk and set the record for the longest single space flight by a woman, is scheduled as the commencement speaker.

WATCH: Koch reflects on historic all-female spacewalk one year later
EMBED More News Videos

Sunday marks one year since Christina Koch made history by taking part in the first all-female spacewalk alongside Jessica Meir.



Koch is a three-time graduate of NC State. She graduated in 2001 with a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering and earned a Bachelor of Science in physics and a Master of Science in electrical engineering in 2002.

This year she was named to Time's 100 Most Influential People list

At Friday's commencement, she will receive another honor: an honorary degree from NCSU.

The university's first-ever virtual commencement ceremony begins Friday at 6 p.m. While December graduations are usually for smaller number of students, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this one will honor students who graduated in spring, summer, and fall 2020 semesters.

You can watch the commencement at this link.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
scienceraleighnc state universitynasaastronaut
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
County health dept. again urges Youngsville to cancel parade
LATEST: CDC wants to give out buttons for COVID-19 vaccine
Raleigh soccer tourney to bring teams from across US as COVID cases rise
Multiple U.S. Marshals injured in Bronx shootout, suspect dead | LIVE
Big Weather's big recipe: Sweet Chex Mix
Lee County commissioner dies from COVID-19 complications
Durham Freeway reopens after crash involving tractor-trailer
Show More
Grandmother, teen killed in wreck mark 15 deaths in family this year
Salvation Army to close Fayetteville shelter due to COVID-19 concerns
Duke experts discuss the need for COVID-19 vaccine trials in children
Gov. Cooper tours Pittsboro plant as it works to develop PPE
Among first acts, Biden to call for 100 days of mask-wearing
More TOP STORIES News