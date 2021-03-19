NC State overpowers Davidson 75-61 in NIT opener

NC State center Manny Bates helped dominate Davidson inside in the opening game of the NIT in Denton, Texas. Matt Strasen

DENTON, Texas (WTVD) -- DJ Funderburk scored 21 points and Manny Bates added 14 on a perfect 7-for-7 shooting performance as NC State used its inside presence to dominate in-state opponent Davidson on Thursday night in their NIT opener.Funderburk matched his season-high by hitting 8 of 10 and also grabbed seven rebounds. Bates also had seven rebounds.Davidson had proven a tough opponent all season, including a two-point loss to Texas back in November. But with their 3-point shooting touch off for much of the game, the Wildcats couldn't match the Wolfpack's inside presence. Funderburk and Bates combined to make 15 of 17 shots.NC State made 7-of-17 shots from beyond the arc, offsetting the seven 3-pointers made by the Wildcats, who took 24 attempts.Jericole Hellems added 13 points for the Wolfpack, which shot 58.8% from the floor and took a 40-32 halftime edge. The Pack maintained a double-digit lead for almost the entire second half.Luka Brajkovic led Davidson with 15 points. The Wildcats (13-9) are now 3-9 in nine NITs. Hyunjung Lee added 13 points and Kellan Graby 12 to surpass 2,000 for his career.The Wolfpack (14-10), who improved to 11-2 in the first round of their 13 NIT appearances, will play the winner of Friday's game between Colorado State and Buffalo next Thursday in the 16-team tournament.This year's tournament is taking place in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area at the University of North Texas Coliseum in Denton and at the Comerica Center in Frisco.