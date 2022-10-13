North Carolina State Fair begins Thursday with new rides and food options

North Carolina State Fair gates open at 12 p.m. Officials announced gates will open at 9 a.m. instead of 10 a.m., except for today.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina State Fair gates open at 12 p.m., and workers are finalizing all the details with food and ride inspections.

This year there are some changes to the fair hours.

Officials announced gates will open at 9 a.m. instead of 10 a.m.

The only exception is today.

There's also a new place to park this year, the recently developed Cardinal Lot is a gravel lot at Highway 54 and Chapel Hill Road.

Fair goers can take free shuttle service from there to a newly opened gate 7 on the west side of the fairgrounds.

Some shuttles provided by GoDurham and GoRaleigh will not be operating this year due to a shortage of drivers.

There are 5 new rides and 30 new foods to try this year.