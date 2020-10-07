Food & Drink

NC State Fair food event starts October 15

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Let's face it, the food is always one of the best parts of the fair. And this year-even though the fair is canceled-you'll still be able to get your fair food fix.

"We are able to bring together 22 of our North Carolina-based fair food vendors that would normally be here in October," NC State Fair Manager Kent Yelverton said.

From Oct. 15-25, the fairground gates will be open. You'll be able to go in and choose which foods you just can't go without this year.

WATCH: NC State Fair canceled for first time since World War II amid COVID-19 pandemic
The vendors might be as excited as the patrons for this event.

"Without the state fair you lose a lot of opportunity...a lot of revenue. So for us, this food event is an opportunity to serve and re-gain some of that and serve the public," said Bobby Scott of Fat Boyz BBQ.

When the event begins it will run each day from 10 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Patrons will enter the Fairgrounds through Gate 9 off Trinity Road and park in the midway area. Then they'll walk up the hill toward Dorton Arena, where they'll find all the fair food vendors.

Face coverings and social distancing are required for all people attending.

Once you get your food, you must leave. People are not allowed to gather and eat at the event.

Most vendors are cash only, but some may choose to accept credit cards.

Here is the list of vendors and food items available at the event.
