Park the car and ride the train: Going to NC State Fair? Here's how to Skip the traffic, save gas

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A lot is happening this fall including the state fair and the NC Department of Transportation is making it easy to get there and back home without the traffic and the parking hassle.

They're offering train service to some events.

The state's passenger rail service will make special stops at the 2023 N.C. State Fair and Lexington Barbecue Festival.

Dates for the state fair are Oct. 12 - 22. Starting Oct. 13, NC By Train will make four stops at the fairgrounds in Raleigh.

The times for those stops are:

9:53 a.m.

1:34 p.m.

3:39 p.m.

5:44 p.m.

On October 28, the annual Lexington Barbecue Festival is happening.

NC By Train will make 10 stops, unloading and boarding passengers at the Lexington Hospitality Center, which is at 29 North Railroad St., one block from the festival.

When and where to catch the train

Passengers can depart from Charlotte, Kannapolis, Salisbury, High Point, Greensboro, Burlington, Durham, Cary and Raleigh.

Scheduled arrival times in Lexington

From Raleigh toward Charlotte

8:43 a.m.

12:13 p.m.

3:13 p.m.

5:29 p.m.

7:53 p.m.

From Charlotte toward Raleigh

7:50 a.m.

11:27 a.m.

3:22 p.m.

6:30 p.m.

8:43 p.m.

You may want to book your tickets asap! According to NDOT, the NC By Train had its highest ridership ever in 2022 and 2023 numbers continue to break records.

The train stop is wheelchair accessible.