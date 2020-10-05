N.C. State to allow up to 4,000 football fans for home game vs. Duke

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- N.C. State announced that it will accommodate up to 4,000 fans for its October 17 home showdown against Duke, but it won't sell tickets to the game.With the state now in Phase 3 reopening and outdoor venues of greater than 10,000 fans allowed to host at 7 percent capacity, NC State revealed its plan Monday for the game against the Blue Devils.All tickets will be divided among several groups.Fifty percent of available tickets will go to NC State students with the remaining portion divided in several other areas.Student-Athletes and team staff will be allotted guests which will total around 600 tickets.2020 season ticket-holders who donated to Preserve the Pack will have the opportunity to request tickets based upon campaign tiers. Season ticket-holders will receive direct correspondence from the ticket office."We felt it important to both give an appropriate portion to our amazing student population, while also showing our gratitude to the many who contributed at such generous levels towards Preserve the Pack," said Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan. "We have some of the most passionate students, alumni and fans in the country and we want to allow them to be a part of the Carter-Finley Stadium experience."For now, tickets will only be available to season ticket-holders unless there are additional changes to capacity guidelines set forth by Gov. Roy Cooper.This plan applies only to the October 17 home date, the university said. "NC State will continue to monitor updated guidelines and protocols, and will adjust accordingly should it be in position to host additional spectators at future home dates," the Pack said in a statement.The Wolfpack improved to 2-1 Saturdayat No. 24 Pittsburgh on Saturday.Over in nearby Chapel Hill, UNC's athletic department saidstarting with its Oct. 10 game against Virginia Tech.