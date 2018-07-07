NC State football player makes YouTube channel to give back to community

EMBED </>More Videos

NC State football player makes YouTube channel to give back

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Eurndraus Bryant, an NC State football player, is using his summer to help give back to the community.

Bryant and his childhood friend, Braylan Edwards, decided to make a YouTube channel as a way to give back, spread positivity and make people laugh.

Bryant, a senior defensive tackle, said the channel allows people to get to know him in a different way. He said on the football field he is all business, but on YouTube you can see more of his goofy side.

The videos show the friends helping out the homeless around town. They bought supplies and even made dinners to drop off to those in need.

You can watch their videos here.

Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
Show More
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort guilty of 8 charges
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
More News