QB Armstrong among new faces for NC State's spring game

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- N.C. State's football team is gearing up for its spring game.

On Saturday, the Wolfpack will welcome fans to Carter-Finley Stadium to get an early peek at the shell of this year's team.

That includes transfer quarterback Brennan Armstrong, who said things are ramping up.

"I think, now, the chemistry is starting to get there," said Armstrong, who previously played at Virginia. "And I think summer is going to be huge for us because now they've been in the offense, they've seen what's going on in spring ball, they understand the route concepts, the things that we're trying to create on offense and that's going to go a long way."

The spring game will begin at 1 p.m.