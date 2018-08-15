NC State football team makes dreams come true

EMBED </>More Videos

The N..C State football team welcomed some elite athletes onto the field.

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
On Tuesday night at Carter-Finley Stadium, the N..C State football team welcomed some elite athletes onto the field.

The Wolfpack partnered with Gigi's Playhouse, a down syndrome achievement center, to give kids the night of their life.

The participants had the opportunity to run onto the field, score touchdowns, and receive a medal and autographs.


They said the best part was feeling included.

"It is amazing inclusion is always a big word everyone loves inclusion," said Matthew Schwab.
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Pregnant mom, 2 daughters missing in Colorado have NC ties
Raleigh homeowner turns tables on knife-wielding burglar
Report: Glyphosate, weed-killing ingredient linked to cancer, found in cereals
Krispy Kreme to open kiosk at Crabtree Valley Mall
Worker who died at Wake County construction site identified
Thieves steal $1,200 from Cary VFW post
Cooper vs. Republicans: Lawsuit puts voters in middle of power struggle
Governor Cooper honors NC Courage
Show More
Raleigh police ID injured woman lying unconscious on Capital Boulevard
NC measles outbreak: What you need to know
Boy shares parents' baby news on day he's adopted
Acrobats fly high over ice at PNC Arena for Cirque du Soleil
5 dog-friendly beaches in NC your pet will love!
More News