NC State football team makes dreams come true

I asked one of the participants what his favorite part about tonight was.. he replied, “Inclusion. Tonight I feel included.” These stories are why I’m in this profession. Don’t miss it tomorrow night on @ABC11_WTVD #ABC11 @PackFootball @PackAthletics @gigisraleigh pic.twitter.com/bCSETVLxQh — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) August 15, 2018

On Tuesday night at Carter-Finley Stadium, the N..C State football team welcomed some elite athletes onto the field.The Wolfpack partnered with Gigi's Playhouse, a down syndrome achievement center, to give kids the night of their life.The participants had the opportunity to run onto the field, score touchdowns, and receive a medal and autographs.They said the best part was feeling included."It is amazing inclusion is always a big word everyone loves inclusion," said Matthew Schwab.