The North Carolina State women's basketball game versus Liberty was delayed Sunday after heavy rains began leaking onto the court at Reynolds Stadium.

No. 3 NC State vs. Liberty women's game interrupted by leaky roof from heavy rain

RALEIGH, N.C. -- A wet court caused by a leaky roof resulted in an interruption of No. 3 North Carolina State's women's basketball game with Liberty on Sunday.

The game was stopped prior to the start of the fourth quarter with unbeaten N.C. State holding a 60-47 lead at Reynolds Coliseum, its on-campus venue.

Heavy rains fell prior to and during the game.

RELATED: Confirmed tornado hits Wake County, damage reported in Garner as severe risk continues in NC

The wet floor was near midcourt in front of the scorer's table. A large trash container was collecting some water, while towels were placed on the floor.

Both teams were allowed to warm up at the respective baskets during the break.

The game resumed after about a 20-minute pause.

This is N.C. State's final home game until Jan. 4 vs. Florida State.