N.C. State, North Carolina and Duke players highlight ACC baseball accolades

It was a banner regular season for all three Triangle ACC schools on the diamond.Each school has been ranked in the top 10 nationally for weeks now.Not surprising, they are well represented when it comes to the All-ACC teams.The Wolfpack led the way with four players on the first team including starting pitcher Brian Brown who was named the ACC Pitcher of the Year. Brown went 6-1 with a 2.37 ERA.Pack catcher Patrick Bailey was named Freshman of the Year. He started 44 games hitting .319 which is tied for 12th highest in the league.UNC coach Mike Fox won Coach of the Year honors, surprisingly for the first time.Fox led his club to the Coastal Division title and the best record in the ACC.Player of the Year - Joey Bart, Georgia TechPitcher of the Year - Brian Brown, NC StateDefensive Player of the Year - Joey Bart, Georgia TechFreshman of the Year - Patrick Bailey, NC StateCoach of the Year - Mike Fox, North CarolinaC - Cal Raleigh, Florida StateC - Joey Bart, Georgia Tech1B - Logan Wyatt, Louisville2B - Wade Bailey, Georgia Tech2B - Andy Weber, Virginia3B - Kyle Datres, North CarolinaSS - Will Wilson, NC StateOF - Seth Beer, ClemsonOF - Josh Stowers, LouisvilleOF - Josh McLain, NC StateOF - Brett Kinneman, NC StateDH/UT - Tristin English, Georgia TechSP - Connor Thomas, Georgia TechSP - Drew Parrish, Florida StateSP - Brian Brown, NC StateRP - Ryley Gilliam, ClemsonC - Patrick Bailey, NC State1B - Michael Busch, North Carolina2B - Nick Podkul, Notre Dame3B - Matt Vierling, Notre Dame3B - Liam Sabino, PittSS - Logan Davidson, ClemsonOF - Griffin Conine, DukeOF - Jimmy Herron, DukeOF - Chase Murray, Georgia TechOF - Brandon Riley, North CarolinaOF - Brock Deatherage, NC StateDH/UT - Jack Labosky, DukeSP - Nick Bennett, LouisvilleSP - Adam Wolf, LouisvilleSP - Griffin Roberts, Wake ForestRP - Ethan DeCaster, DukeC - Kyle Wilkie, Clemson1B - Chris Williams, Clemson1B - Kyle McCann, Georgia Tech2B - Devin Mann, Louisville3B - Drew Mendoza, Florida StateSS - Ike Freeman, North CarolinaOF - Chris Galland, Boston CollegeOF - Jackson Lueck, Florida StateOF - Eric Gilgenbach, Notre DameDH/UT - Grayson Byrd, ClemsonDH/UT - Danny Oriente, LouisvilleDH/UT - Ron Washington Jr., PittSP - Bobby Miller, LouisvilleSP - Derek Casey, VirginiaSP - Evan McKendry, MiamiRP - Joe O'Donnell, NC StateOF - Chris Galland, Boston CollegeRP - Spencer Strider, Clemson1B - Joey Loperfido, DukeP - CJ Van Eyk, Florida StateSP - Bobby Miller, LouisvilleSS - Freddy Zamora, MiamiC - Patrick Bailey, NC StateSP - Reid Johnston, NC StateDH/UT - Ron Washington Jr., PittRP - Andrew Abbott, VirginiaSS - Tanner Morris, VirginiaP - Ian Seymour, Virginia Tech