N.C. State, North Carolina and Duke players highlight ACC baseball accolades

N.C. State, UNC and Duke players were standouts in the ACC. (WTVD)

By
It was a banner regular season for all three Triangle ACC schools on the diamond.

Each school has been ranked in the top 10 nationally for weeks now.

Not surprising, they are well represented when it comes to the All-ACC teams.

The Wolfpack led the way with four players on the first team including starting pitcher Brian Brown who was named the ACC Pitcher of the Year. Brown went 6-1 with a 2.37 ERA.

Pack catcher Patrick Bailey was named Freshman of the Year. He started 44 games hitting .319 which is tied for 12th highest in the league.

UNC coach Mike Fox won Coach of the Year honors, surprisingly for the first time.

Fox led his club to the Coastal Division title and the best record in the ACC.

2018 All-ACC Baseball Teams

Player of the Year - Joey Bart, Georgia Tech

Pitcher of the Year - Brian Brown, NC State

Defensive Player of the Year - Joey Bart, Georgia Tech

Freshman of the Year - Patrick Bailey, NC State

Coach of the Year - Mike Fox, North Carolina

First Team

C - Cal Raleigh, Florida State

C - Joey Bart, Georgia Tech

1B - Logan Wyatt, Louisville

2B - Wade Bailey, Georgia Tech

2B - Andy Weber, Virginia

3B - Kyle Datres, North Carolina

SS - Will Wilson, NC State

OF - Seth Beer, Clemson

OF - Josh Stowers, Louisville

OF - Josh McLain, NC State

OF - Brett Kinneman, NC State

DH/UT - Tristin English, Georgia Tech

SP - Connor Thomas, Georgia Tech

SP - Drew Parrish, Florida State

SP - Brian Brown, NC State

RP - Ryley Gilliam, Clemson
Second Team

C - Patrick Bailey, NC State

1B - Michael Busch, North Carolina

2B - Nick Podkul, Notre Dame

3B - Matt Vierling, Notre Dame

3B - Liam Sabino, Pitt

SS - Logan Davidson, Clemson

OF - Griffin Conine, Duke

OF - Jimmy Herron, Duke

OF - Chase Murray, Georgia Tech

OF - Brandon Riley, North Carolina

OF - Brock Deatherage, NC State

DH/UT - Jack Labosky, Duke

SP - Nick Bennett, Louisville

SP - Adam Wolf, Louisville

SP - Griffin Roberts, Wake Forest

RP - Ethan DeCaster, Duke

Third Team

C - Kyle Wilkie, Clemson

1B - Chris Williams, Clemson

1B - Kyle McCann, Georgia Tech

2B - Devin Mann, Louisville

3B - Drew Mendoza, Florida State

SS - Ike Freeman, North Carolina

OF - Chris Galland, Boston College

OF - Jackson Lueck, Florida State

OF - Eric Gilgenbach, Notre Dame

DH/UT - Grayson Byrd, Clemson

DH/UT - Danny Oriente, Louisville

DH/UT - Ron Washington Jr., Pitt

SP - Bobby Miller, Louisville

SP - Derek Casey, Virginia

SP - Evan McKendry, Miami

RP - Joe O'Donnell, NC State

All-Freshman Team

OF - Chris Galland, Boston College

RP - Spencer Strider, Clemson

1B - Joey Loperfido, Duke

P - CJ Van Eyk, Florida State

SP - Bobby Miller, Louisville

SS - Freddy Zamora, Miami

C - Patrick Bailey, NC State

SP - Reid Johnston, NC State

DH/UT - Ron Washington Jr., Pitt

RP - Andrew Abbott, Virginia

SS - Tanner Morris, Virginia

P - Ian Seymour, Virginia Tech
