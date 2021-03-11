NC State plans for 'return to normal' semester in the fall

The university plans to make its return to "pre-pandemic" conditions in course of delivery, residence living and overall operations. NCSU said it will continue to implement safety cautions and follow all state and UNC System guidelines.
"We are encouraged by the decreasing numbers of COVID-19 infections throughout our city and state, and by the increasing pace of the vaccine rollout," NC State Chancellor Randy Woodson wrote in a statement.
The university plans to return with:
- Students and faculty in face-to-face classes.
- Residence halls with full occupancy.
- Faculty and staff back in offices and/or returning to normal workplace activities.
- Buildings and facilities, including dining operations, NC State University Libraries and the Wellness and Recreation Center returning to normal hours and increased capacity.
State will also begin offering vaccinations at its on-campus clinic during the week of March 22. The university plans to vaccinate 300 people daily Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
On-campus testing and vaccinations will continue throughout the fall.
Further updates on how operations will continue can be found on the school's websites.
Just last week, UNC-Chapel Hill announced its plan to return to normal as officials hope that COVID-19 metrics move in the right direction as vaccine distribution increases. Both universities faced a troubling fall semester during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic after multiple clusters and cases were reported on campus.