nc state university

NC State plans for 'return to normal' semester in the fall

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina State University announced it is planning for a "return to normal" for the fall semester.

The university plans to make its return to "pre-pandemic" conditions in course of delivery, residence living and overall operations. NCSU said it will continue to implement safety cautions and follow all state and UNC System guidelines.

"We are encouraged by the decreasing numbers of COVID-19 infections throughout our city and state, and by the increasing pace of the vaccine rollout," NC State Chancellor Randy Woodson wrote in a statement.

The university plans to return with:
  • Students and faculty in face-to-face classes.
  • Residence halls with full occupancy.
  • Faculty and staff back in offices and/or returning to normal workplace activities.
  • Buildings and facilities, including dining operations, NC State University Libraries and the Wellness and Recreation Center returning to normal hours and increased capacity.


State will also begin offering vaccinations at its on-campus clinic during the week of March 22. The university plans to vaccinate 300 people daily Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On-campus testing and vaccinations will continue throughout the fall.

Further updates on how operations will continue can be found on the school's websites.

Just last week, UNC-Chapel Hill announced its plan to return to normal as officials hope that COVID-19 metrics move in the right direction as vaccine distribution increases. Both universities faced a troubling fall semester during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic after multiple clusters and cases were reported on campus.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationraleighvaccinesnc state universitycovid 19 vaccinenc statecoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NC STATE UNIVERSITY
NC State fans return to PNC Arena as COVID restrictions loosen
Researchers identify self-sterilizing polymers effective in killing COVID-19
BlueCross BlueShield teams with local colleges to deliver meals
How marketing could convince some people to buy into COVID-19 vaccine
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What's inside the $1.9T stimulus bill passed by Congress
AMBER Alert issued for 2 children missing out of western NC
Wake County deputies investigate 'suspicious' death
Sanford police search for shooter who left 20-year-old for dead
COVID-19 reflections one year later from doctors, patients
LATEST: Merck's Durham facility to aid in J&J vaccine production
UNC doctor was 1st Black female pediatric surgeon in US
Show More
Agreement made to bring NC elementary school students back to class
NC lawmakers clash over merits of $1.9T COVID-19 relief plan
As some states remove mask mandates, NC holds firm
Military family excited to see 2nd grade son enter classroom next week
Senate confirms Michael Regan as head of EPA
More TOP STORIES News