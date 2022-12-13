WATCH LIVE

Third sexual assault reported on NC State campus in two weeks

Tuesday, December 13, 2022 11:56AM
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A third sexual assault has taken place on North Carolina State University's campus in just the last two weeks.

NC State University Police received a report of sexual battery overnight and sent out a crime alert around 1 a.m.

Campus police say a student reported being assaulted in the Wolf Village parking lot that's just off Gorman Street on the west side of campus.

Police have a description of the suspect, but so far do not have anybody in custody.

SEE ALSO: Sexual assault reported at NC State fraternity

This is the third sexual assault reported in the last two weeks.

One of the others happened at the Wolf Village Apartments next to the parking lot where last night's assault took place.

RELATED: NC State University police looking for suspect after report of sexual battery at campus apartment

Police have not said if any of the assaults are related.

