NC State steamrolls USF, 45-0, in season opener at packed Carter-Finley stadium

Fans proud to be back

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=10994886" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> State fans returned to the tailgating tradition, largely without masks.

RALEIGH, N.C. -- North Carolina State fans were proud to pack the Carter-Finley stadium for a successful season opener against South Florida for the first time in two years.Ricky Person Jr. scored three first-half touchdowns and was one of two North Carolina State players to run for more than 100 yards in the Wolfpack's 45-0 season-opening win.It marked the Wolfpack's first season-opening shutout victory in 17 years.Person had a 33-yard TD catch from Devin Leary on a perfectly executed wheel route on the Wolfpack's first drive, then scored a pair of 11-yard runs in the second quarter for a 24-0 halftime lead.It marked the second straight year that Person opened the season with a multi-TD game, and he went on to finish with 105 of his 148 total yards on the ground.Fellow back Zonovan Knight ran for 163 yards and a 46-yard touchdown, part of a 293-yard rushing day in a dominating performance by N.C. State to start coach Dave Doeren's ninth season in Raleigh.The Wolfpack also had a solid return from Devin Leary, who was playing for the first time since going down with a broken leg last October. Leary completed 17 of 26 passes for 232 yards and two scores, with his main mistake being an underthrown ball for an interception that could've been a touchdown.N.C. State had little else go wrong, from the offense rolling right along to the defense making everything difficult for USF and picking off three passes.That had second-year coach Jeff Scott pulling starter Cade Fortin - a transfer from Wolfpack rival North Carolina - for Timmy McClain before halftime in search of a spark. It didn't work, with McClain throwing a pair of deep-in-Wolfpack-territory interceptions before Fortin returned early in the third quarter.By the end, USF had managed most of its 271 yards after the outcome was long decided, with Fortin completing 7 of 20 passes for 41 yards and a fourth-quarter interception.For the first time in two years, NC State fans were proud to pack Carter-Finley stadium for the season opener against South Florida.Charlene and Bob Pippen have been going to NC State football games for a long time. The couple graduated in 1970 and were proud to return to their old stomping grounds in the parking -- it's their first game back in two years. Both are fully vaccinated and have even received their booster shots.Regardless of vaccination status, masks are required inside the bathrooms at the stadium; but other than that, they are encouraged throughout the stadium. Anyone who hasn't been fully vaccinated is asked to continue to wear face coverings."I come with my mask, I'm fully vaccinated," said Renada Jackson, the mother of the Wolfpack's defensive end Savion.With the Clayton High School graduate being on the team, Renada was one of the few people let into the stadium last year."It means a lot for us to have the cheers and energy so I'm excited," she said.Prior to the game, fans tailgated in the parking lot and most felt comfortable with their decision to attend."I have no concerns, we're fully vaccinated," said NC State senior Lucas Covington. "We're fine."Fellow senior Patrick Veazie said he too is fine with the risk, "It's just like going to the grocery store -- you assume the same risks because someone in there is going to be vaccinated and someone in there is going to be unvaccinated."Experts around the country are adamant that audience members should not sit shoulder-to-shoulder in a packed stadium despite there being a vaccine and being seated outside. There's a risk of screaming fans and people yelling and shouting and possibly spreading the virus. If you are going to go, experts recommend being fully vaccinated and wearing a mask.