NC State hosts South Florida in college football season opener

RALEIGH, N.C. -- North Carolina State hosts South Florida in the college football season opener for both teams.The Wolfpack will see a familiar opponent Thursday night in Bulls quarterback Cade Fortin. Fortin is a transfer from N.C. State rival North Carolina.Fortin's last college start came in November 2018 for the Tar Heels in an overtime loss to the Wolfpack. He decided to transfer in 2019 and joined the Bulls ahead of last season.And yes, Fortin has heard from former UNC teammates about the matchup."They're just encouraging me and saying 'Hey go be yourself, go out and play. we'll be rooting you on,'" Fortin said.Fortin was 0-4 as a starter in a bumpy 2018 season for the Tar Heels, which led to the firing of coach Larry Fedora and the return of Mack Brown for a second stint. Fortin's best game came in his final start against the Wolfpack, when he threw for 276 yards and accounted for two touchdowns.N.C. State won 34-28 in a game that included an end-zone brawl between the teams after Reggie Gallaspy II's fifth touchdown ended it."When we played him obviously, it was a long time ago in his career," Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren said. "We know that he's grown a lot since then, and he's going to be a much better player than he was that day. We have a lot of respect for him and know that he won a battle with another ACC quarterback that transferred in there. So it wasn't like it was handed to him. He earned it."The Wolfpack will welcome back starting quarterback Devin Leary from a season-ending leg injury.Beyond Leary's recovery, N.C. State knows it can lean on the ground game.Zonovan Knight is back after running for a team-high 788 yards and 10 touchdowns, averaging 5.5 yards per carry. Ricky Person Jr. also returns after running for 643 yards and averaging 4.4 yards per carry.Doeren is pushing N.C. State to cut down on its mistakes, namely presnap and postsnap penalties.The Wolfpack ranked among the worst teams in the Bowl Subdivision in 2020 in penalties and penalty yards per game in an eight-win season. So Doeren said he went through those penalties, one by one, with the team in an effort to erase "immature football.""Those guys were really diligent about wanting to fix it," Doeren said. "We had officials at every spring practice, we had officials at every fall-camp practice. And we were throwing the yellows at them."N.C. State is 7-1 in openers under Doeren, the loss coming in its only game against a power-conference team with the loss to South Carolina in 2017. The Wolfpack's last season-opening loss at home came in 2009, also against the Gamecocks.