NC State student shot and killed in Food Lion parking lot Friday night identified

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The N.C State student shot and killed in the parking lot of a Food Lion near campus has been identified has Cody McLaggan.
The university confirmed McLaggan was a student. He earned his bachelor's degree in agricultural business management at NC State in December 2021.
Authorities found McLaggan Friday night suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where later died from his injuries
Anyone with information on this case is asked to either call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or to go to the CrimeStoppers website. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
