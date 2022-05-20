Sports

NC State's Tommy White breaks ACC freshman home run record

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The hits and the home runs keep on coming for NC State freshman Tommy White.

He hit his 23rd home run of the season on Thursday night breaking the Atlantic Coast Conference's freshman home run record set by Florida State's Chris Diaz in 1998.

White was named a semifinalist for the Dick Howser Trophy Award on Thursday and is now two home runs away from the NC State single season record. He is only three away from the NCAA freshman record.

NC State was dealt an 8-2 loss to Wake Forest on Thursday as the two teams began their three game series in Raleigh.

The two teams will be back on the diamond Friday evening with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m. at Doak Field.
