25-year-old NC State veterinary student hit by car, killed in California

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A 25-year-old veterinary student at NC State was killed when she was struck by a car in California Monday night.
Samantha Lin, 25, was hit by a car as a pedestrian, NC State's College of Veterinary Medicine (CVM) said Tuesday.
According to a California newspaper, it happened in the Napa Valley area.
According to the school, Lin was from San Antonio, Texas and was a member of the class of 2020.
"Sam was a vibrant force at the CVM - awe-inspiringly smart, funny and effortlessly kind. In between her studies, she found time to serve as a class officer and volunteer at CVM public events," the CVM said in a statement.
Lin wanted to be a vet since she was four years old and planned to attend a different vet school after graduating from Harvard but changed her mind after visiting NC State.
The school said in her three years of study, Lin was honored for academic achievement and earned endowments and scholarships.
Counselors will be on the CVM campus starting Wednesday.
"Our hearts go out to Sam's family, friends and to all of those she touched so deeply," the school said.
