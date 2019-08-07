nc state

25-year-old NC State veterinary student hit by car, killed in California

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A 25-year-old veterinary student at NC State was killed when she was struck by a car in California Monday night.

Samantha Lin, 25, was hit by a car as a pedestrian, NC State's College of Veterinary Medicine (CVM) said Tuesday.

According to a California newspaper, it happened in the Napa Valley area.

According to the school, Lin was from San Antonio, Texas and was a member of the class of 2020.

"Sam was a vibrant force at the CVM - awe-inspiringly smart, funny and effortlessly kind. In between her studies, she found time to serve as a class officer and volunteer at CVM public events," the CVM said in a statement.

Lin wanted to be a vet since she was four years old and planned to attend a different vet school after graduating from Harvard but changed her mind after visiting NC State.

The school said in her three years of study, Lin was honored for academic achievement and earned endowments and scholarships.

Counselors will be on the CVM campus starting Wednesday.

"Our hearts go out to Sam's family, friends and to all of those she touched so deeply," the school said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighnccar crashnc state universitypedestrian struckpedestrian killedtexasveterinariannc statestudent diescalifornia
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NC STATE
Corpse flower at NC State begins to bloom
The meme team: Meet the fans behind CFB's best reactions
Incoming NCSU freshman inappropriately grabbed while visiting campus
ECU joins NC State, UNC in approving alcohol sales at sporting events
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspects in murder of NC woman in Canada believed to be found dead
Body of 15-year-old swimmer recovered from Falls Lake
7 pets die, dozens rescued in fire at Durham animal hospital
Raleigh 6-year-old launches her own balloon business
Severe weather moves into central North Carolina
Wake Forest named 'Monarch Town USA' for butterfly conservation
Church group leader sentenced to 40 years for child porn
Show More
NC Purple Heart recipients to be honored in Raleigh for first time
Bride gets married holding preemie baby at Raleigh hospital
Man slams 13-year-old to ground during national anthem: police
Video shows kids helping 6-year-old boy with cerebral palsy walk
'Home Alone' and more films to get Disney+ reboots
More TOP STORIES News