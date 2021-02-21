NC State Wolfpack

Hellems, Seabron lead balanced N.C. State past Wake Forest

Wake Forest's Jonah Antonio fouls North Carolina State's Jericole Hellems during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. ((Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer))

RALEIGH -- Jericole Hellems and Dereon Seabron each scored 14 points and a balanced offensive attack sent North Carolina State to an 80-62 victory over Wake Forest, sweeping the season series.

Eight players scored for the Wolfpack with five reaching double figures.

Cam Hayes and DJ Funderburk scored 11 each, Hayes with three 3-pointers, five assists and three steals. Braxton Beverly scored 10. Ian DuBose led Wake Forest with 14 points. Isaiah Mucius and Daivien Williamson added 11 each. The Deacons shot 41% (22 of 54).
