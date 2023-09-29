NC State hosts unbeaten Louisville in ACC home opener Friday night

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Undefeated Louisville comes to Raleigh on Friday night to face NC State in what the Wolfpack has billed as a "blackout" game

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at Carte-Finley Stadium and the Wolfpack is wearing black uniforms and encouraging fans to wear black.

The game can be seen on ESPN.

Louisville (4-0, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) comes in as a 31/2 point favorite against NC State (3-1, 1-0).

Both teams are unbeaten in ACC play, with Louisville chasing its first 5-0 start since 2013. N.C. State's only loss came to No. 11 Notre Dame. The Wolfpack is playing the second of two straight Friday games against league foes after winning last week at Virginia in their league opener.

KEY MATCHUP

Louisville's offense vs. N.C. State's defense. The Cardinals are off to a fast start under first-year coach Jeff Brohm, ranking fifth in the Bowl Subdivision ranks in total offense (542.0 yards per game) and ninth in scoring (43.0). Defense has been a multi-year strength for the Wolfpack, who allowed 326 yards per game through the first four games along with ranking tied for 14th nationally in third-down defense (30% conversion rate).

PLAYERS TO WATCH

N.C. State: Wide receiver KC Concepcion. The freshman had a big game at Virginia with six catches for 116 yards and two touchdowns. It's a much-needed sign of development for a team still hunting for go-to threats at wideout.

Louisville: RB Jawhar Jordan and wide receiver Jamari Thrash. They've formed a formidable big-play duo. Jordan ranks eighth nationally with 119.5 yards rushing per game and averages 9.6 yards per carry, while Thrash ranks 19th with 100 yards per contest and has five TDs.

FACTS & FIGURES

N.C. State hasn't lost its first ACC home game since falling to Louisville in 2015.

Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren is two wins from tying the program record for coaching victories.

Louisville quarterback Jack Plummer threw for a career-high five TDs among six scores overall against Boston College last week, completing 18 of 21 for 388 yards. That includes 15 straight completions during one stretch that marked the fourth-longest in school history.

The Wolfpack will induct former N.C. State player and Super Bowl-winning coach Bill Cowher to its Ring of Honor during the game.

Louisville leads the all-time series against NC State, 8-4.

The Associated Press contributed.