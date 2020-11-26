NC State Wolfpack

Daniels scores 29, leads NC State over Charleston Southern

RALEIGH -- Devon Daniels scored a career-high 29 points and had 10 rebounds as North Carolina State rolled to a 95-61 victory over Charleston Southern in a season opener on Wednesday night.

Daniels was 11 of 16 from the floor and made four 3-pointers. Braxton Beverly added 13 points and D.J. Funderburk had 10 for the Wolfpack, who opened the season at 5,500-seat William Neal Reynolds Coliseum for the first time since 1998. There were 25 in attendance.



NC State shot 52% from the floor and had 18 steals, the most under fourth-year coach Kevin Keatts. The Wolfpack forced 32 turnovers, turning them into 40 points.

Malik Battle, Ja'Quavian Florence and Sean Price scored 12 points apiece to lead Charleston Southern. Ty Jones added 10 points.

The Wolfpack opened the second half on a 25-7 run for a 68-38 lead with about 10 minutes left. Beverly scored 10 points and Dereon Seabron added four points on a pair of dunks during the stretch.

NC State leads the series 9-0.
