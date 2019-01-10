NC State women's basketball continues to make history

The N.C. State women's basketball team is ranked 8th in the country.

The N.C. State women's basketball team is ranked eighth in the country and one of the only two teams still unbeaten this season.

The Wolfpack is 15-0 for the first time in program history.

N.C. State and Louisville remain undefeated.

After last year's loss in the second round of the NCAA tournament, the team felt their season was cut too short. They said they share a common goal to win it all this season and it's that goal that has bonded them together.

The pack has even faced adversity this season. The pack's leading scorer, Grace Hunter, is out for the season after tearing her ACL in the team's win over Duke.

Right now, the team said they are taking it game-by-game and believe they have yet to reach their full potential.
