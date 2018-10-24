3 students at NC high school sick after eating Cap'n Crunch bar laced with pot

EMBED </>More Videos

Several students at a Perquimans County high school were hospitalized after eating a marijuana-laced Cap'n Crunch cereal bar, officials said. (KGO-TV)

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
Several students at a Perquimans County high school were hospitalized after eating a marijuana-laced Cap'n Crunch cereal bar, officials said.

According to WVEC, Perquimans County High School Superintendent Matthew Cheeseman said a ninth-grader brought a "homemade Cap'n Crunch bar" to school on Monday and gave pieces of it to three students.

Cheeseman said one student got sick in the classroom and another experienced projectile vomit.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

All three students were hospitalized but have since been released.

"I can't confirm if they knew it or not," Cheeseman told WVEC. "I would like to air on the side of caution and say they did not know."

The Perquimans County Sheriff's Office has charged the student accused of bringing the edible to school with drug possession and selling and delivering drugs.

The other students could face a 10-day suspension, 365-day suspension, expulsion, or other consequences.

Florida thrift store receives accidental donation of 2,100 grams of marijuana
A thrift store in Sarasota received an unusual donation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
studentsmarijuananorth carolina newsdrugNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Winning ticket sold in SC for $1.6B Mega Millions
'Check your tickets carefully:' Here are the winning Mega Millions numbers
Man sets home on fire after using blowtorch to kill spiders
Wakefield High School student beaten during gym class gets apology letter
Moore County charter school closed after sheds catch fire
Spring Lake endures enormous trash problem nearly two months after Florence
It's Bo time! Wendell 1-year-old gets Bojangles-themed photo shoot
Surprise! Gov. Cooper awards state's top honor to Durham Rescue Mission founders
Show More
'It's just crazy:' Apex resident laments NCDOT's Ten Ten Road plan
2 men charged in violent home invasion of retired Orange County couple
Hurricane Willa hits Mexico; nor'easter will bring rain to the Triangle
Follow the lotto: How Cumberland schools spend education lottery money
America to plunge in life expectancy rankings by 2040
More News