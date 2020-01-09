NC students step up to help Australia cope with wildfires

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Students at one North Carolina high school are stepping up to help Australia.
Some of the worst wildfires in the country's history have been burning out of control, killing dozens of people and millions of animals.
Troubled by the tragedy, art students at Oak Grove High School in Davidson County came up with a unique fundraising idea.
"If we take the time to do something we can make a small impact.. and I feel like that's what we're doing right now," Daniel Saenz said.
The students created stickers and t-shirts featuring their school's mascot (a grizzly bear) hugging a koala.
Money raised through the sell of the stickers and t-shirts will be donated to the World Wildlife Fund of Australia.
