Politics

NC Supreme Court justices weigh legality of voter ID, tax amendments

EMBED <>More Videos

NC justices weigh legality of voter ID, tax amendments

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) -- North Carolina's highest court is deciding whether the legislature was barred from placing constitutional amendments on the ballot because dozens of members who agreed to do so were elected from districts with illegal boundaries.

The state Supreme Court scheduled oral arguments on Monday in litigation filed by the North Carolina NAACP more than three years ago.

At issue are amendments passed in November 2018, requiring voters to show photo identification and reducing the maximum possible state income tax rate from 10% to 7%.

A trial judge voided those amendments, ruing that since so many of legislators had been elected from racially gerrymandered districts, the General Assembly exceeded its authority to place the referendums on the ballot. A split state Court of Appeals panel overturned that ruling in 2020, saying such a standard would allow anyone to challenge any conventional legislation approved by those lawmakers, causing chaos and confusion.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsncvoter informationgerrymanderingstate politicssupreme courtpolitics
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Airplane carrying 8 people crashes off North Carolina coast
LATEST: 5 school districts to review mask mandates
Eminem takes knee during Super Bowl halftime show
Witness: Unruly passenger tried to enter cockpit, open plane door
Parkland victims remembered 4 years later; activists seek gun control
Fort Bragg deployment impacts families and businesses in Fayetteville
LA fans take to streets after Rams win; unlawful assembly declared
Show More
Police investigate after teen falls from balcony in Chapel Hill hotel
'Ghostbusters,' 'Animal House' producer, Ivan Reitman, dies at 75
Small florist service in Raleigh busy with before Valentine's Day
Officer dragged by vehicle during investigation in Rocky Mount
Raleigh arrest man involved in stabbing on New Bern
More TOP STORIES News