NC Supreme Court justices weigh legality of voter ID, tax amendments

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) -- North Carolina's highest court is deciding whether the legislature was barred from placing constitutional amendments on the ballot because dozens of members who agreed to do so were elected from districts with illegal boundaries.The state Supreme Court scheduled oral arguments on Monday in litigation filed by the North Carolina NAACP more than three years ago.At issue are amendments passed in November 2018, requiring voters to show photo identification and reducing the maximum possible state income tax rate from 10% to 7%.A trial judge voided those amendments, ruing that since so many of legislators had been elected from racially gerrymandered districts, the General Assembly exceeded its authority to place the referendums on the ballot. A split state Court of Appeals panel overturned that ruling in 2020, saying such a standard would allow anyone to challenge any conventional legislation approved by those lawmakers, causing chaos and confusion.