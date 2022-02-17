Personal Finance

North Carolina tax filing pushed back to end of February

RALEIGH, N.C. -- North Carolina taxpayers will have to wait a little longer to file.

After the state pushed back the date when it's able to process tax returns to mid-February, it has now delayed a bit further to the end of the month, The News & Observer reported.

Tax season is starting late because North Carolina's budget was nearly five months late and included tax changes that impact this year's filings. The N.C. Department of Revenue announced this week that its new target date to start processing returns is Feb. 28.

The department is encouraging taxpayers to file electronically, noting that they can expect to begin receiving refunds in April. The state is still testing and approving system updates to tax preparation software for businesses and individuals.

Taxpayers can already see their lowered individual income tax rate - dropping from 5.25% to 4.99% - reflected in their paycheck withholdings
