NC teacher born in Paradise, Calif. helps her hometown with t-shirt sales

EMBED </>More Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=4715038" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> NC teacher born in Paradise, California helps her hometown with t-shirt sales

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help.