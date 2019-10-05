NC teen accused of threatening to shoot up AMC movie theater in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A North Carolina teenager was arrested on Friday after he allegedly threatened to shoot up a movie theater in Wilmington.
The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office arrested Nikolai James Dixon Jr. after he threatened to shoot up an AMC movie theater located on 111 Cinema Dr.
Deputies said Dixon had posted the threat on Instagram prompting deputies to track him down; later detailing that he did not have the means to carry out any threat.
According to ABC affiliate WWAY, Dixon's post wrote, "I'm going to shoot up am AMC theater in Wilmington North Carolina behind Sonic at 7:50 on October 8th. My name is Nikolai Dixon, I go to E.A. Laney High School."
The sheriff's office thanked the public and media for notifying them of the social media post which led to Dixon's arrest.
Dixon is now being charged with cyberstalking and is being held at the New Hanover County Detention Facility.
The threat comes after movie theaters across the country are on alert after the threats of a 'mass shooting' connected to the 'Joker' movie. Authorities did not say if Dixon's threat included any reference to the film.
