A 13-year-old girl from Wilkes County was found safe after she was last seen getting into a car with older men, according to Wilkes County Sheriff's Office.Abigail Cecile was last seen at 1 a.m. on Monday morning.Deputies said Cecile got into a red 4-door Volkswagen Golf with Jerry Dearl Carpenter, 46, and Steven Anthony Steelman, 26. The Volkswagen they were driving had a sunroof.Active warrants have been issued for Carpenter and Steelman.Both men were also found.