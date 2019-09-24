abc11 together

NC Triangle Starry Night Walk and 5K Run

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Every day 13 children will be diagnosed with a brain tumor, the deadliest form of childhood cancer.

The N.C. Triangle Starry Night Walk and 5K Run fundraiser is this Saturday, September 28th at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh. It is behind held to raise money for research.

This year's fundraising goal is $35,000.

The event kicks off at 4 pm. More information here
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighabc11 together
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TOGETHER
After 47 years, Durham's pioneer public health director retires
USO Gala
La Fiesta 2019
Gail Parkins Memorial Ovarian Cancer Walk & 5K Run
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kidnapping suspect dead; victim found safe near US-64
Blue Cross CEO took 30 days leave for substance abuse program
NC wild horse manager says 28 horses died in Dorian
Ex-cop's sexual text messages come to light in murder trial
Trump attacks globalism, while putting pressure on Iran at UN
Billy Joel to play concert at Carolina Panthers' stadium in 2020
Armed & dangerous 17-year-old at large after Benson shooting
Show More
Nestlé launches luxury Kit Kat bars, but it'll cost you
Football player who collapsed during game is brain dead
'Deplorable:' Trashy Fayetteville home poses health risk, neighbors say
Fayetteville 18-year-old dies training at Fort Jackson
More NC families using religious exemptions to opt out of vaccinations
More TOP STORIES News