NC Triangle Starry Night Walk and 5K Run

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Every day 13 children will be diagnosed with a brain tumor, the deadliest form of childhood cancer.The N.C. Triangle Starry Night Walk and 5K Run fundraiser is this Saturday, September 28th at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh. It is behind held to raise money for research.This year's fundraising goal is $35,000.The event kicks off at 4 pm.