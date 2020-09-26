Critically injured North Carolina trooper returns home 84 days after being struck by car near Charlotte

In early July, Trooper Adolfo Lopez-Alcedo was getting ready to resurvey the scene of a deadly crash on I-485, when a car coming down the road struck him.
NC trooper critically injured while investigating crash that killed 5 people in Charlotte
Trooper Lopez-Alcedo was critically injured in the crash and was hospitalized locally until he was recently moved to Shepard's Center in Atlanta to continue his recovery.
'Nothing short of a miracle:' NC trooper critically injured while investigating Charlotte crash now recovering in Atlanta
"Thank God for miracles, and thank God you are alive and healing, our brother. Keep fighting," Highway Patrol said in a Facebook post.
Trooper Lopez-Alcedo returned home Friday after 84 days of treatment.
WSOC reported the driver who struck the trooper, Troy Douglas Edmiston, was charged with felony failure to move over upon approach of a law enforcement officer.
Lopez-Alcedo is a husband and the father of two children. He has been with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol for two years.
