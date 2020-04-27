StepUp Durham gives hope to residents seeking employment

DURHAM (WTVD) -- Before the COVID-19 crisis, unemployment and under-employment was an issue facing many North Carolinians. Residents in Durham found no exception.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 16.3% of the people living in Durham were below the poverty level. Many of these men and women were actively seeking a more stable living situation, but faced challenges such as criminal backgrounds, racial inequality, histories of drug abuse, domestic violence, and/or homelessness.
With a mission to transform the lives of adults and children through employment and life skills training, StepUp Durham stepped in to help. StepUp Durham is a nonprofit organization that offers opportunity, connection, and hope to those that need guidance navigating their employment search. It relies on volunteers, partner organizations, and fundraising to carry out its programs each year.
Now, with the unprecedented number of job losses due to COVID-19, the need is even greater and the communities served by StepUp Durham need your support more than ever.
"What we know is that we will see an increase in folks who need our services after this pandemic," says Executive Director Syretta Hill. "Individuals who had challenges to employment before COVID-19 will be some of the most impacted during and after this crisis ends. We need the resources to be ready when we get on the other side."
The organization is asking for your help through its IMPACT2020 campaign. The goal is to raise $90,000, deepen community roots, and partner with at least 100 of its neighbors this year as they journey towards stability.
To donate to the campaign, please click here.
If you are interested in joining the StepUp Durham program as a participant, volunteer, or employer, call 919-973-0890 or contact the Employment Director at tim@stepupdurham.org.
