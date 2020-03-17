Impacted by coronavirus? Here's how to file for unemployment in North Carolina

The executive order made the following changes for the State of North Carolina:
- Removes the one-week waiting period to apply for unemployment benefits for workers who lost their jobs
- Removes the requirement that a person must look for another job during this time when so many potential employers are closed and social distancing guidelines are in effect
- Allows employees who lose their jobs, or in certain cases have their hours reduced due to COVID-19 issues, to apply for unemployment benefits
- Permits applicants to apply for benefits remotely by phone or online
- Directs that employers will not be held responsible for benefits paid as a direct result of these COVID-19 claims
HOW TO APPLY
Before you apply, here's what you need.
THE APPLICATION
You can apply for benefits online 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you need help, contact the Customer Call Center at 888-737-0259, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Here's where you can submit an application.
