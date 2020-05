Impacted by coronavirus? Here's how to file for unemployment in North Carolina

Removes the one-week waiting period to apply for unemployment benefits for workers who lost their jobs

Removes the requirement that a person must look for another job during this time when so many potential employers are closed and social distancing guidelines are in effect

Allows employees who lose their jobs, or in certain cases have their hours reduced due to COVID-19 issues, to apply for unemployment benefits

Permits applicants to apply for benefits remotely by phone or online

Directs that employers will not be held responsible for benefits paid as a direct result of these COVID-19 claims

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday issued an executive order to make it easier for people who lost their job due to the coronavirus to file for unemployment.The executive order made the following changes for the State of North Carolina:Before you apply, here's what you need You can apply for benefits online 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you need help, contact the Customer Call Center at 888-737-0259, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.