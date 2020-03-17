Coronavirus

Impacted by coronavirus? Here's how to file for unemployment in North Carolina

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday issued an executive order to make it easier for people who lost their job due to the coronavirus to file for unemployment.

The executive order made the following changes for the State of North Carolina:

  • Removes the one-week waiting period to apply for unemployment benefits for workers who lost their jobs
  • Removes the requirement that a person must look for another job during this time when so many potential employers are closed and social distancing guidelines are in effect
  • Allows employees who lose their jobs, or in certain cases have their hours reduced due to COVID-19 issues, to apply for unemployment benefits
  • Permits applicants to apply for benefits remotely by phone or online
  • Directs that employers will not be held responsible for benefits paid as a direct result of these COVID-19 claims




Financial tips for an emergency: Guidance to help you through the coronavirus pandemic

HOW TO APPLY
Before you apply, here's what you need.

THE APPLICATION
You can apply for benefits online 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you need help, contact the Customer Call Center at 888-737-0259, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Here's where you can submit an application.

RELATED: President Trump wants to send Americans checks 'in next 2 weeks,' Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says

More information can be found on the FAQ page.
