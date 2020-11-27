USPS

Have holiday gifts to send off? Some NC post offices will be open for additional days during December

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- No matter how hard the pandemic hits, holiday gifts still have to be sent out.

To meet holiday mailing and shipping needs, some post offices throughout North Carolina will be open for additional days in December.

The following U.S. post offices in the Triangle area will be open with modified hours on Saturdays and/or Sundays leading up to New Year's:

Apex, 501 W. Williams St.
  • Saturday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

  • Sunday: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. (Closed Dec. 20)


Cary, Main Office, 150 Wrenn Drive
  • Saturday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

  • Sunday: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.


Chapel Hill, Main Office, 125 S Estes Drive
  • Saturday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.


  • Sunday: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. (Closed Dec. 20)


Clayton, 604 E Front St.
  • Saturday: 10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

  • (No Sunday hours)


Durham, Shannon Station, 3710 Shannon Road
  • Saturday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

  • Sunday: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.


Fayetteville, Cliffdale Station, 6380 Cliffdale Road
  • Saturday: 9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

  • Sunday: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.


Garner, 267 W Timber Drive
  • 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

  • (No Sunday hours)


Raleigh, Westgate Station, 1 Floretta Place
  • Saturday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

  • Sunday: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.


Wilson, Main Office, 501 Mercer St.
  • 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

  • (No Sunday hours)


Post Offices not listed will be operating under normal hours.
