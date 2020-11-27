Have holiday gifts to send off? Some NC post offices will be open for additional days during December

Saturday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.



Sunday: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. (Closed Dec. 20)

Saturday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.



Sunday: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.





Sunday: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. (Closed Dec. 20)

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.



(No Sunday hours)

Saturday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.



Sunday: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Saturday: 9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.



Sunday: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

9 a.m. - 2 p.m.



(No Sunday hours)

Saturday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.



Sunday: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.



(No Sunday hours)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- No matter how hard the pandemic hits, holiday gifts still have to be sent out.To meet holiday mailing and shipping needs, some post offices throughout North Carolina will be open for additional days in December.The following U.S. post offices in the Triangle area will be open with modified hours on Saturdays and/or Sundays leading up to New Year's:Post Offices not listed will be operating under normal hours.